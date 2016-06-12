L.A. Pride Parade Marches On In Solidarity After Orlando Massacre

WEST HOLLYWOOD — Rainbows, music, and cheers filled Santa Monica Boulevard on Sunday as Los Angeles turned out to celebrate Pride — and stand defiantly with the victims of the attack on gay club-goers in Orlando.

Event organizers had expected 400,000 people to attend the L.A. Pride festivities in West Hollywood over the weekend. But on Sunday morning, some attendees of the annual Pride parade said they weren’t sure what the mood of the event would be following the Orlando massacre.

On the parade route, though, the spirit of community proved to be infectious.

“When I left the house I was feeling like this would be really weird to come together and be so joyous after something so tragic,” said Erin Keegan, who walked in the parade with dog-rescue group Angel City Pit Bulls. “But once I got here ... there’s already a great camaraderie and support between everybody and love between everybody.”

Before the parade began with a roar from the motorcycles of Dykes on Bikes, local leaders assured the crowd that Los Angeles was safe. Though man armed with explosives had earlier said he was going to Pride, he had been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said. The mayor called for the community to carry on amid tragedy.

“In the face of hate, hold someone today,” Garcetti said.