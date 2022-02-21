Kentucky Derby Winner Medina Spirit Has Been Disqualified After Failing A Drug Test

The winner of the last spring's Kentucky Derby, Medina Spirit, has been officially disqualified and trainer Bob Baffert suspended after labs confirmed a steroid was present in the horse's bloodstream, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission announced on Monday.

In a statement on Monday, Churchill Downs, which hosts the celebrated horse race, congratulated the new official winner.

"Today Churchill Downs recognizes Mandaloun as the winner of the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby and extends our congratulations to owner/breeder Juddmonte, trainer Brad Cox and jockey Florent Geroux. Winning the Kentucky Derby is one of the most exciting achievements in sports and we look forward to celebrating Mandaloun on a future date in a way that is fitting of this rare distinction."

State racing officials' decision came nine months after Medina Spirit failed the post-race bloodtest on May 1, 2021. Baffert has denied any wrongdoing, and Medina Spirit went on to die unexpectedly on Dec. 6.

According to a letter from the racing commission's board of stewards on Monday, the horse's blood following his derby win contained betamethasone. In addition to being tested by the racing commission's lab in Kentucky, the finding was confirmed by a lab at the University of California, Davis.