People Are Supporting Kelly Marie Tran And Criticizing How “Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker” Used Her Character

Kelly Marie Tran won fans' hearts in Star Wars: The Last Jedi as Rose Tico, a Resistance mechanic who finds the strength within herself to become a hero.

She broke barriers as the first Asian-American woman to play a leading role in the Star Wars franchise, but the high-profile part also made her the target of a harassment campaign. Tran deleted her Instagram and later eloquently spoke out on her refusal to be marginalized for her Vietnamese-American identity.

But in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, her character spends most of the movie on the sidelines.