Justice Department Investigating After Arizonans Waited Hours To Vote

Some voters waited up to five hours to cast their ballots in the March 22 primary — standing in line to cast their vote long after polling places officially closed.

The Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice has launched an investigation after thousands of Arizona voters waited for hours last month to cast their ballots in the state's primary election.

In a letter to the Maricopa County Recorder's Office, which manages elections for the county of 4 million people, the Department of Justice said Friday it was seeking to determine if the county complied with federal elections law. Some voters waited up to five hours to cast their ballots in the March 22 primary — standing in line to cast their vote long after polling places officially closed and media organizations had declared projected winners.

The election results were formally certified on Monday, the Associated Press reported, and the Arizona secretary of state said anyone wishing to challenge now has five days to file in court.

As part of its investigation, the Justice Department requested information on policies, data, any any planned response from local elections officials. The Recorder's Office is cooperating with the request and plans to respond by an April 22 deadline, communications manager Elizabeth Bartholomew told BuzzFeed News.



