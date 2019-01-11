A 13-Year-Old Girl Missing For Three Months After Her Parents Were Killed Has Been Found Alive

A 13-year-old girl reported missing after her parents were fatally shot in their Wisconsin home has been found alive after three months of searching, authorities said Thursday.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department in Wisconsin said Jayme Closs was found by deputies in nearby Douglas County, and a suspect was taken into custody. No details about the girl's condition or the circumstances of her disappearance were immediately available.

More answers were expected in a press conference scheduled for Friday morning. In a Facebook post, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald thanked other law enforcement agencies for their assistance in the search for Jayme.

"We want to especially thank the family for their support and patience while this case was ongoing," he wrote. "We promised to bring Jayme home and tonight we get to fulfill that promise."



The girl disappeared in October after her parents were shot dead in their rural northwest Wisconsin home. A 911 call had been placed from the house, but no one communicated with dispatchers. When deputies checked the home, they found evidence of gunshots and 56-year-old James Closs and 46-year-old Denise Closs were dead.

Their daughter was not found, and investigators used drones with infrared technology to search the area. Her friends were also interviewed, and her school was searched. One early tip suggested she had been spotted in Miami.

In the aftermath of her disappearance, Fitzgerald said the girl wasn't a suspect in her parents' deaths "as of now."

"We don't know how far she could have gone or if someone took her," he said in October. "We don't know the answer to that. We just know we have a violent crime scene and we're missing a 13-year-old girl."



Ultimately, she was found within about 100 miles from her home.

"Thank you all for your help and prayers!!!!" her cousin Tina Sabin wrote on Facebook. "We got her back!!!!!"