Power Rangers Actor Jason David Frank Has Died

Jason David Frank, who played the Green Power Ranger in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, has died at age 49.

Frank's cause of death was not immediately disclosed by his manager, who announced his death Sunday and asked for privacy for his family and friends.

"He loved his family, friends, and fans very much," manager Justine Hunt said in an email to BuzzFeed News. "He will be truly missed."

The series premiered in 1993 and was a pop culture juggernaut for '90s kids. Frank played Tommy Oliver, who was first introduced as the villainous Green Ranger. After being freed from an evil spell, he joins the Power Rangers in battling for the good of Earth and the universe.