"It Could Have Been Me": Dallas Police, Community Mourn Loss Of Officers

Law enforcement officers and community members gathered outside the Dallas Police Department on Friday to pay their respects.

DALLAS — Officer U-Londa Peterson finished her shift with the Dallas Area Rapid Transit on Thursday afternoon, then went home to her family visiting from California.

Just hours later, a sniper would gun down law enforcement officers in downtown Dallas, killing five people including a fellow DART officer. During a standoff, the gunman told police he was angry about the recent killings of black men and hoped to himself kill white people, particularly police officers.

On Friday, black law enforcement officers including Peterson said they didn't doubt that they could have ended up in the line of fire with their fellow officers.

"It could have been me," she said. "This is a sad day in Dallas."

Peterson has been with DART for 18 years, and on Friday, she stopped by a growing memorial outside the Dallas Police Department with her family and other law enforcement officers.

Though the shootings are tragic, she said, she is ready to bring more strength, respect, loyalty, and dignity to her work than ever before.