An Instagram Account That Threatened The California School Shooting Did Not Belong To The Gunman

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department told reporters they believed the account belonged to the 16-year-old shooter, but it was a hoax.

Instagram

LOS ANGELES — An Instagram account that appeared to threaten Thursday's shooting at a California high school, then declared it was all a joke did not belong to the gunman, an Instagram spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. The account @nibba_leader on Thursday featured a bio that read, "Saugus have fun at school tomorrow." It appeared to be a warning about the shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, which left two students dead and three others wounded. It wasn't clear if the bio had been written before or after the shooting, but it spread widely and was reported by local media to be that of the shooter. But an Instagram spokesperson confirmed to BuzzFeed News on Thursday evening that the account did not belong to the shooter, identified as 16-year-old Nathaniel Berhow. "We disabled this account for violating our policies," the spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. "We can confirm it did not belong to the shooter."

Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP

After opening fire on his classmates, the shooter shot himself in the head, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital in grave condition, where he remained under treatment Thursday night. So when @nibba_leader began updating the Instagram account hours after the shooting, people began to believe that it was all a troll. The account posted a photo of a clown, captioning it, "Face reveal for the 500+ comments I got." Its bio was changed to, "THE #1 worst meme account on Instagram."

Instagram

But even after the new posts, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators said at a news conference that they believed the original threat was posted by the gunman. "I also want to acknowledge, and I believe most of you have reported on this, a posting on the bio of what we believe to be the subject’s Instagram account," LASD Capt. Kent Wegener told reporters Thursday afternoon.

Instagram