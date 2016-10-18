Howard Stern Says Trump's Vulgar Remarks Were Not "Locker Room Talk"

"I don't think this guy ever thought anyone would vote for him," Stern said on his radio show Monday.

Howard Stern on Monday said he didn't think Donald Trump was engaging in "locker room talk" when the Republican presidential nominee said in a 2005 tape that he could grab women "by the pussy" because he was a star.

Stern was referencing an Access Hollywood tape that recently became public in which Trump made a series of lewd comments with host Billy Bush. On Stern's radio show Monday, the shock jock said he did think that Bush was egging Trump on, an explanation also offered by Trump's wife, Melania. But, Stern added, invading a woman's space couldn't be explained away as normal banter between guys.

"Believe me, when I'm around guys, 85% of the time you're talking about pussy," Stern said. "But I have never been in the room where someone has said, 'Grab them by the pussy.'"

"I've never heard that term before," co-host Robin Quivers replied.

"No, no one's ever advocated going that step where you get a little bit like, 'Hey, I'm going to invade someone's space,'" Stern said.