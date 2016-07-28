Here's What Donald Trump Said In His First Reddit AMA

The subreddit describes itself as the online home of serious Trump supporters, and the thread received more than 18,000 comments. Moderators announced they’d be taking extra measures to keep out “troublemakers” by banning new accounts, and the forum's rules ban trolling and spam, as well as “dissenters and SJWs” — social justice warriors.

Questions ranged from net neutrality to what was his favorite meme of the campaign so far. Here's how Trump, the subreddit's "God Emperor" and "Nimble Navigator," answered: