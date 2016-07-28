Here's What Donald Trump Said In His First Reddit AMA

BuzzFeed News

The Republican nominee took questions in the subreddit The_Donald on Wednesday between campaign events.

By Claudia Koerner and Ellie Hall

Posted on July 27, 2016, at 9:39 p.m. ET

Donald Trump participated in an Ask Me Anything with his supporters in the /r/The_Donald subreddit on Wednesday.

The subreddit describes itself as the online home of serious Trump supporters, and the thread received more than 18,000 comments. Moderators announced they’d be taking extra measures to keep out “troublemakers” by banning new accounts, and the forum's rules ban trolling and spam, as well as “dissenters and SJWs” — social justice warriors.

Questions ranged from net neutrality to what was his favorite meme of the campaign so far. Here's how Trump, the subreddit's "God Emperor" and "Nimble Navigator," answered:

Trump answered two questions from a series suggested by /r/asktrumpsupporters — a subreddit where those who don't support Trump interact with his fans.

In response, Trump called voter fraud "a serious concern," and he added that NASA is wonderful.

One user asked what Trump would do to address "the dishonest media [that] is rigging our democracy."

"I think new media is a great way to get out the truth," Trump said.

Another poster asked how Trump would reduce or remove the influence of money in politics.

"Keeping Crooked Hillary Clinton out of the White House!" Trump said.

Alt-right star Milo Yiannopoulos, a moderator of the subreddit, asked Trump how he would deal with H-1B visa abuse in a question that referenced one-time Nazi rocket scientist Wernher von Braun and Trump's wife Melania.

Trump vowed to protect American workers and directed people to learn more at his website.

A self-employed redditor asked how Trump would ensure that health insurance would be available and affordable to young Americans.

"One of the first things I will do is to repeal and replace disastrous Obamacare," Trump said, adding he would create a new plan that would increase Americans' choice in insurance.

Another redditor pointed to the length of time since Hillary Clinton's last press conference.

Trump said Clinton couldn't explain her missing emails, nor her positions on Libya, the Trans-Pacific Partnership, or Syrian refugees.

Another user asked Trump which US president he admired most.

"There have been many amazing Presidents in American history, including George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Dwight Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan, all of whom I greatly admire."

One person asked what Trump would say to Bernie Sanders' supporters.

Trump said he expected millions of Sanders voters would not support Clinton. "We welcome with open arms all voters who want an honest government and to fix our rigged system so it works for the people."

"Hello Mr. Trump, Are you getting tired of winning?" another asked.

Never, Trump said.

One redditor asked what Trump saw as the greatest issue for young Americans.

Trump pointed to a lack of opportunity. "It's a total disaster!" he said. "I will create millions of new jobs, reform our education system, and work to free young Americans from the awful burden of debt."

A Libertarian voter asked how Trump could win over people who were considering third-party candidates, such as Gary Johnson or Jill Stein.

Trump again described Americans' frustration with a "rigged" system. "They know I will fix it so it works for them and their families," he said. "Hillary Clinton's message is that things will never change. My message is that things have to change, and they have to change right now."

