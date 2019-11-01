A 7-Year-Old Girl Was Shot In The Lower Neck While Trick-Or-Treating In Chicago
The girl was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Chicago police said.
A 7-year-old girl was critically injured after she was shot in the lower neck while trick-or-treating in Chicago on Thursday, police said.
The shooting took place in the city's Little Village neighborhood around 5:30 p.m. The girl was walking on the sidewalk with a 31-year-old man when someone from a group of three men opened fire from across the street, police said.
The girl was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The man she was with was shot in the hand.
As of Thursday night, no one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.
In a video apparently taken at the scene, four gunshots can be heard.
The girl was dressed as a bumblebee for Halloween, the Chicago Tribune reported, and she was trick-or-treating with her father.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
-
Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.