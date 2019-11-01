 Skip To Content
A 7-Year-Old Girl Was Shot In The Lower Neck While Trick-Or-Treating In Chicago

The girl was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Chicago police said.

By Claudia Koerner

Last updated on October 31, 2019, at 9:15 p.m. ET

Posted on October 31, 2019, at 9:05 p.m. ET

A 7-year-old girl was critically injured after she was shot in the lower neck while trick-or-treating in Chicago on Thursday, police said.

The shooting took place in the city's Little Village neighborhood around 5:30 p.m. The girl was walking on the sidewalk with a 31-year-old man when someone from a group of three men opened fire from across the street, police said.

The girl was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The man she was with was shot in the hand.

As of Thursday night, no one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.

In a video apparently taken at the scene, four gunshots can be heard.

The girl was dressed as a bumblebee for Halloween, the Chicago Tribune reported, and she was trick-or-treating with her father.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

