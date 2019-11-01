A 7-Year-Old Girl Was Shot In The Lower Neck While Trick-Or-Treating In Chicago

A 7-year-old girl was critically injured after she was shot in the lower neck while trick-or-treating in Chicago on Thursday, police said.

The shooting took place in the city's Little Village neighborhood around 5:30 p.m. The girl was walking on the sidewalk with a 31-year-old man when someone from a group of three men opened fire from across the street, police said.

The girl was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The man she was with was shot in the hand.