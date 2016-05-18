George Zimmerman Sells Gun Used To Kill Trayvon Martin For $250,000

Auction site United Gun Group said it created two auctions for the gun — one real with pre-qualified bidders — and one fake to "troll the trolls."

The gun George Zimmerman used to kill Trayvon Martin, an unarmed black teen, has reportedly been sold for $250,000, nearly twice the amount that had been previously reported.

The owner of a Florida bar told the Daytona Beach News-Journal he was set to buy the gun for $150,000 after entering the winning bid in the online auction Wednesday, but Zimmerman backed out of the sale after apparently receiving another bid for $250,000.



"I thought he was a man of his word," Denny Honeycutt told the newspaper.

Zimmerman was supposed to deliver the gun, but minutes before reportedly told Honeycutt the larger bid had been submitted at his attorney's office.

Honeycutt told the News-Journal the $250,000 bid was made by a woman who wanted to buy it for her son's birthday.

Zimmerman made several attempts to sell the gun online, but postponed and removed online auctions during the week after they were flooded by fake bids.

Zimmerman, who was acquitted of criminal charges in the 2012 death of Martin, first attempted to sell the Kel-Tec PF9 9mm handgun last week. The auction was called off after the initial online marketplace, GunBroker.com, said they did not want any part of the publicity the sale was receiving. The gun was then relisted with United Gun Group, which called the sale off, then back on again amid a flood of the fake accounts and bids.

