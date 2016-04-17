BuzzFeed News

George Clooney Says The Amount Of Money He Raised For Clinton Is "Obscene"

Some people paid more than $350,000 to attend a fundraiser thrown by the actor and his wife in support of Hillary Clinton.

By Claudia Koerner

Posted on April 17, 2016, at 4:00 p.m. ET

Bernie Sanders supporters protested Friday in San Francisco outside a fundraiser hosted for Hillary Clinton by George and Amal Clooney.

Tickets for the fundraiser started at $66,000 for a couple and went up to $353,000 to be named an event co-chair.

On Sunday, Clooney responded to protesters on NBC's Meet The Press to say that he agreed with their concerns.

Axel Schmidt / AP

"They’re right to protest, they’re absolutely right," Clooney said. "It is an obscene amount of money. The Sanders campaign, when they talk about it, is absolutely right. It’s ridiculous that we should have this kind of money in politics."

Over two fundraisers hosted by the Clooneys as well as appearances in L.A., Clinton likely brought in around $15 million — which will go to her campaign, as well as the Democratic National Committee and state parties, Deadline reported.

In his NBC interview, Clooney said the money raised would help Democrats achieve a majority in Congress.

“We need to take the Senate back because we need to confirm a Supreme Court justice, because that fifth vote on the Supreme Court can overturn Citizens United and get this obscene, ridiculous amount of money out so I never have to do a fundraiser again," he said.

Clooney's comments are now being used by the Sanders campaign in their emails.

Dan Merica @danmericaCNN

Sanders fundraising off Clooney MTP interview, leaving out what he said re: electing Democrats and money...

