George Clooney Says The Amount Of Money He Raised For Clinton Is "Obscene"

"They’re right to protest, they’re absolutely right," Clooney said. "It is an obscene amount of money. The Sanders campaign, when they talk about it, is absolutely right. It’s ridiculous that we should have this kind of money in politics."

Over two fundraisers hosted by the Clooneys as well as appearances in L.A., Clinton likely brought in around $15 million — which will go to her campaign, as well as the Democratic National Committee and state parties, Deadline reported.

In his NBC interview, Clooney said the money raised would help Democrats achieve a majority in Congress.

“We need to take the Senate back because we need to confirm a Supreme Court justice, because that fifth vote on the Supreme Court can overturn Citizens United and get this obscene, ridiculous amount of money out so I never have to do a fundraiser again," he said.