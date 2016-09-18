BuzzFeed News

We Now Know For Sure That Lady Gaga Will Play The Super Bowl Halftime Show

We Now Know For Sure That Lady Gaga Will Play The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Us Weekly earlier this month reported that Gaga has been confirmed to headline the 2017 halftime show, but it wasn't official until Thursday.

By Claudia Koerner

Claudia Koerner

Last updated on September 29, 2016, at 8:11 p.m. ET

Posted on September 18, 2016, at 5:55 p.m. ET

It's official: Lady Gaga on Thursday announced that she has signed on to headline the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show.

Given her stellar performance of the national anthem at February's Super Bowl, Gaga seemed like an excellent choice.

And earlier this month, when US Weekly reported the news, her fans, of course, were here for it.

Lady Gaga @KingLadyGaga

Me: I hate football! *Gaga is doing the 51st Super Bowl Halftime show* Also me:

Lady Gaga @gagamonster96

Imagine Gaga opening the Super Bowl Halftime with Poker Face. The stage is pitch black and the iconic "muh muh muh muh" starts. CHILLS.

Roman | Lady Gaga @MisterBroRo

Gaga performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in front of more than a 100M people would be the best thing ever...

NFL Communications Senior Vice President Natalie Ravitz had said earlier in September that no final decision has been reached.

Natalie Ravitz @NFLNatalie

.@usweekly ignored my on record response: we've had conversations w several fantastic artists about SB Halftime Show but no final decision

“We have had conversations with several fantastic artists about the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show," Ravitz told the Washington Post.

"However, at this point we do not have a final decision. We’re happy there is so much excitement about the show.”

We were crushed.

But after all that, Gaga announced on Thursday that she WILL be headlining the show.

It's not an illusion. The rumors are true. This year the SUPER BOWL goes GAGA! @nfl @FOXTV @pepsi #PERFECTILLUSION… https://t.co/nLBwhUajvq
Lady Gaga @ladygaga

It's not an illusion. The rumors are true. This year the SUPER BOWL goes GAGA! @nfl @FOXTV @pepsi #PERFECTILLUSION… https://t.co/nLBwhUajvq

FINALLY.

