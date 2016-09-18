We Now Know For Sure That Lady Gaga Will Play The Super Bowl Halftime Show
Us Weekly earlier this month reported that Gaga has been confirmed to headline the 2017 halftime show, but it wasn't official until Thursday.
It's official: Lady Gaga on Thursday announced that she has signed on to headline the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show.
Given her stellar performance of the national anthem at February's Super Bowl, Gaga seemed like an excellent choice.
And earlier this month, when US Weekly reported the news, her fans, of course, were here for it.
NFL Communications Senior Vice President Natalie Ravitz had said earlier in September that no final decision has been reached.
“We have had conversations with several fantastic artists about the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show," Ravitz told the Washington Post.
"However, at this point we do not have a final decision. We’re happy there is so much excitement about the show.”
We were crushed.
But after all that, Gaga announced on Thursday that she WILL be headlining the show.
FINALLY.
