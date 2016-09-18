We Now Know For Sure That Lady Gaga Will Play The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Us Weekly earlier this month reported that Gaga has been confirmed to headline the 2017 halftime show, but it wasn't official until Thursday.

It's official: Lady Gaga on Thursday announced that she has signed on to headline the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show.

Given her stellar performance of the national anthem at February's Super Bowl, Gaga seemed like an excellent choice.

Me: I hate football! *Gaga is doing the 51st Super Bowl Halftime show* Also me:

Imagine Gaga opening the Super Bowl Halftime with Poker Face. The stage is pitch black and the iconic "muh muh muh muh" starts. CHILLS.

Gaga performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in front of more than a 100M people would be the best thing ever...

.@usweekly ignored my on record response: we've had conversations w several fantastic artists about SB Halftime Show but no final decision

NFL Communications Senior Vice President Natalie Ravitz had said earlier in September that no final decision has been reached.

“We have had conversations with several fantastic artists about the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show," Ravitz told the Washington Post

"However, at this point we do not have a final decision. We’re happy there is so much excitement about the show.”