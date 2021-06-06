A School District Agreed To Pay $3 Million After An 8-Year-Old Who Was Bullied Killed Himself

A school district in Ohio agreed to pay $3 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the parents of Gabriel Taye, an 8-year-old boy who was violently bullied, then killed himself.

As part of the settlement agreement, Cincinnati Public Schools has also agreed to put in place a number of changes in the way it accepts reports of bullying, tracks them, and intervenes. And lawyers for the family of Gabriel will keep meeting with the school district over the next two years to make sure they stick to the deal.

"In honor of Gabe, his family is using this settlement to protect current and future CPS students," Al Gerhardstein, an attorney for the boy's family, said in a statement. "We will make sure these reforms take root and end bullying throughout the CPS system."

In the lawsuit, Gabriel's parents accused school officials of covering up the bullying their son faced, which they said made the district responsible for his death in 2017. Had they known the violence he was facing, they never would have continued to send him to Carson Elementary School, the lawsuit said.

Two days before his death, Gabriel was attacked in the boys' bathroom, and surveillance video showed that he lay unconscious for seven minutes while other students walked by, mocking and kicking him. His mother was told that he had fainted, the lawsuit said. On the day he killed himself, two students stole his water bottle and tried to flush it down the toilet — an incident he reported to a teacher, who didn't know about the previous attack, the lawsuit said.