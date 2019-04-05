Fisher-Price Is Warning Parents After 10 Babies Died In The Rock 'N Play Sleeper

The babies managed to roll onto their backs or sides while unrestrained in the sleeper before they died, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said on Friday. The deaths date back to 2015, with the most recent taking place last month, CNN reported .

Fisher-Price and federal regulators are warning parents about the Rock 'N Play sleeper after it was blamed for the deaths of 10 infants.

The sleeper so far hasn't been recalled, and Fisher-Price noted that its product meets international safety standards.

The issue, the company said, is that the sleeper is only meant for infants three months and younger. Once infants reach three months of age, they tend to be able to roll over on their own.

The company also said that its instructions warn parents to not use the sleeper with babies that can sit or pull themselves up independently. Each of the infants that died were three months or older, the CPSC said.

"Fisher-Price warns consumers to stop using the product when infants can roll over, but the reported deaths show that some consumers are still using the product when infants are capable of rolling and without using the three point harness restraint," the warning states.



The sleeper is advertised for babies' naps, playtime, or overnight sleep. Parents can rock babies in it, or it also vibrates on its own. The popular product has thousands of online reviews, and Amazon lists it as a best-seller.

On Friday, Fisher-Price reminded parents to always use the restraint in the sleeper and place babies on their backs, and to never add extra padding.

"Fisher-Price takes the responsibility of being part of your family seriously, and we are committed to earning that trust every day," the company said.