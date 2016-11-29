Death Toll In Tennessee Wildfires Rises To 13, At Least 1,000 Buildings Damaged

"It's a devastating set of circumstances and (in some areas) the physical surroundings are just gone," one local official said.

The remains of a van and home in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, as seen Wednesday.

More than 1,000 buildings have been damaged and 13 people killed in a wildfire that has ravaged the Great Smoky Mountain region of Tennessee this week, officials said.

The destructive flames that were initially sparked Monday night appeared to have slowed to a halt, but officials said they have yet to inspect the area and fully assess the damage.

As of Friday afternoon, more than 1,000 structures were known to have been damaged, Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters said during a news conference Friday.

The area where the fire appears to have started, near the Chimney Top trail, burned intensely and appeared like "scorched earth," Great Smoky Mountains National Park Superintendent Cassius Cash said.

Although some areas of the fire were still smoldering, Cash said he was optimistic the worst of the damage was behind them.

Many of those perished have not been identified, although officials did say a couple, Jon and Janet Summers, both 61, were among the dead. Their three sons were also badly injured after the family became separated.

A Canadian tourist also died, officials said.

The search for additional potential victims remained ongoing, even as thousands of evacuated residents were able to return Friday to their homes and property to get their first look at the devastation caused by the massive wildfire that erupted Monday.

"It will be extremely difficult," City Manager Cindy Ogle said during the news conference Thursday. "It's a devastating set of circumstances and (in some areas) the physical surroundings are just gone."

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam said earlier in the week that "a lot of us have heavy hearts" and described the blaze as the largest in the state in the last 100 years.

"It’s a little numbing to be honest with you to see the extent of the damage," he added.