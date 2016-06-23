Tap Water In Flint Declared Safe To Drink — If It's Filtered

After months of testing, the Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday announced that filtered tap water was safe for all Flint residents.

The announcement by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) came after months of warnings that pregnant women and children under the age of 6 should stick to bottled water. Dangerously high levels of lead have been present in the city's water since 2014, and after community outrage over inaction, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder declared a state of emergency in January.

With official recognition of the crisis, residents began receiving bottled water and free filters. But lead levels in some areas were so high, it was unclear if the filters had the power to render the water safe to drink.

Lead is particularly harmful to children and can cause a variety of health, behavioral, and developmental problems. Researchers last year showed an increase in the number of children with elevated lead levels in their blood after the city switched its water supply to the Flint River as a cost-saving measure.

More than 50,000 filters have been provided to residents since January, according to the EPA. Over the last two months, officials have been testing lead levels in water from across the city to determine how well the filters are working.