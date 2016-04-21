BuzzFeed News

Everything Is Turning Purple In Honor Of Prince

"The sky was all purple / There were people runnin' everywhere"

By Claudia Koerner

Last updated on April 22, 2016, at 12:23 a.m. ET

Posted on April 21, 2016, at 5:40 p.m. ET

Music legend Prince died Thursday at the age of 57. In honor of the star, landmarks and businesses in his home state of Minnesota and beyond transformed into his iconic color of purple.

Barry Brecheisen / AP

The Interstate 35 Mississippi River bridge in Minneapolis

#RIPPrince The I-35W Bridge will reign purple tonight.
MnDOT @mndotnews

#RIPPrince The I-35W Bridge will reign purple tonight.

The Lowry Avenue Bridge in Hennepin County, Minnesota

Lowry Ave. Bridge will be lit purple tonight as we mourn w/ the world the loss of a true artist &amp; a beloved MN son.
Hennepin County @Hennepin

Lowry Ave. Bridge will be lit purple tonight as we mourn w/ the world the loss of a true artist &amp; a beloved MN son.

Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins

Fitting that it's raining in Minneapolis today.
Minnesota Twins @Twins

Fitting that it's raining in Minneapolis today.

US Bank Tower in Los Angeles

Prince. RIP. https://t.co/c3dxS0nHCf #PrinceRIP #mydayinLA #usbt #purple @LATimescitybeat @LAist @USBankTower
STERLING DAVIS @DTLAPhotoJunkie

Prince. RIP. https://t.co/c3dxS0nHCf #PrinceRIP #mydayinLA #usbt #purple @LATimescitybeat @LAist @USBankTower

New York City's Hard Rock in Times Square

In Times Square.
Mark Harris @MarkHarrisNYC

In Times Square.

Space, via NASA

A purple nebula, in honor of Prince, who passed away today. https://t.co/7buFWWExMw
NASA @NASA

A purple nebula, in honor of Prince, who passed away today. https://t.co/7buFWWExMw

Downtown Chicago

Chicago skyline lights up in purple tonight to honor the memory of Prince.
WGN TV News @WGNNews

Chicago skyline lights up in purple tonight to honor the memory of Prince.

Los Angeles City Hall

We lit City Hall purple to pay respect to a legend. #PrinceRIP
Mayor of Los Angeles @MayorOfLA

We lit City Hall purple to pay respect to a legend. #PrinceRIP

Terminal Tower in Cleveland

Honoring @prince here in Cleveland #RIPPrince
Terminal Tower CLE @TowerLightsCLE

Honoring @prince here in Cleveland #RIPPrince

Weather Underground's rain forecast featuring purple rain

Here&#x27;s the weather for Minneapolis.
Weather Underground / Via wunderground.com

Here's the weather for Minneapolis.

New York's Prince Street Station

💜 Prince Street 💜
Signe Pierce @sigggnasty

💜 Prince Street 💜

The Omni Hotel in Dallas

Downtown Dallas Texas, last night. #PurpleRain #PrinceRIP #Prince #OmniHotel #Dallas #Texas
Karen M. Smith @kmstexas

Downtown Dallas Texas, last night. #PurpleRain #PrinceRIP #Prince #OmniHotel #Dallas #Texas

San Francisco City Hall

"Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to get through this thing called life"...#RIPPrince
City of SanFrancisco @sfgov

"Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to get through this thing called life"...#RIPPrince

SF city hall lit purple for #Prince 😇
chi ʕ•ᴥ•ʔ @chitheterrible

SF city hall lit purple for #Prince 😇

The New Orleans Superdome

Gerald Herbert / AP

Zakim Bridge in Boston

The #ZakimBridge in #Boston is lit purple tonight in honor of #Prince. #RIPPrince #PurpleRain @universalhub
617 Images Boston @617Images

The #ZakimBridge in #Boston is lit purple tonight in honor of #Prince. #RIPPrince #PurpleRain @universalhub

The Indianapolis Power & Light Company

#IPLlights will turn purple tonight to honor #Prince, a beloved musician and icon gone too soon. #RIPprince
IPL Power @IPLPower

#IPLlights will turn purple tonight to honor #Prince, a beloved musician and icon gone too soon. #RIPprince

The Cincinnati sign

Burns Bridge in Worcester, Massachusetts

#Worcester #Shrewsbury tonight: #BurnsBridge. #PrinceRIP
Mass. Transportation @MassDOT

#Worcester #Shrewsbury tonight: #BurnsBridge. #PrinceRIP

Google

Google / Via google.com

And BuzzFeed's New York offices

The lights in the hallways on every floor at @BuzzFeed HQ have been turned to purple in honor of Prince.
Saeed Jones @theferocity

The lights in the hallways on every floor at @BuzzFeed HQ have been turned to purple in honor of Prince.

💜

allprinceallthetime.tumblr.com

