Everything Is Turning Purple In Honor Of Prince
"The sky was all purple / There were people runnin' everywhere"
Music legend Prince died Thursday at the age of 57. In honor of the star, landmarks and businesses in his home state of Minnesota and beyond transformed into his iconic color of purple.
The Interstate 35 Mississippi River bridge in Minneapolis
The Lowry Avenue Bridge in Hennepin County, Minnesota
Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins
US Bank Tower in Los Angeles
New York City's Hard Rock in Times Square
Space, via NASA
Downtown Chicago
Los Angeles City Hall
Terminal Tower in Cleveland
Weather Underground's rain forecast featuring purple rain
New York's Prince Street Station
The Omni Hotel in Dallas
San Francisco City Hall
The New Orleans Superdome
Zakim Bridge in Boston
The Indianapolis Power & Light Company
The Cincinnati sign
Burns Bridge in Worcester, Massachusetts
And BuzzFeed's New York offices
💜
Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
