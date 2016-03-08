Egyptian Student To Leave U.S. After Threatening Donald Trump On Facebook

Emadeldin Elsayed, who wrote that he'd be willing to kill Donald Trump, remains in custody as the U.S. arranges his travel.

A 23-year-old Egyptian studying to be a pilot in Southern California will be escorted back to his home country by immigration agents after he posted on Facebook that he'd be willing to kill Donald Trump.

Emadeldin Elsayed will remain in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody as the government makes arrangements for his departure, agency spokeswoman Virginia Kice told BuzzFeed News. A judge denied his request to be released on bond while he awaits his departure at a date that officials would not confirm.



"For security reasons, we don't provide advance information about the anticipated timing of such returns and will only confirm such actions after they've been successfully completed," Kice said.



It's a move that has left Elsayed and his attorney dumbfounded. Facing formal deportation proceedings, Elsayed agreed to leave the U.S. voluntarily, his attorney, Hani Bushra, said. But instead of getting on the next flight to Egypt, he's waiting in a jail cell while the U.S. arranges an escort.

"It's very, very rarely done, unless you're dealing with someone who's a super terrorist or a fugitive," Bushra told BuzzFeed News.

In February, Elsayed posted an article on Facebook about a Trump statement on immigration. Angry about previous comments Trump had made about Muslims, Elsayed wrote that he'd be willing to kill the Republican presidential frontrunner.

"I literally don’t mind taking a lifetime sentence in jail for killing this guy, I would actually be doing the whole world a favor," Elsayed wrote, according to his attorney.

"He regrets it," Bushra told BuzzFeed News. "There was no intention at all to do any harm to Mr. Trump...I honestly believe the government also believes that."

Elsayed described it as a "stupid post" to the Associated Press in an interview from jail.

"You can find thousands of these every hour on Facebook and the media," he said.