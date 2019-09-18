A Well-Known Democratic Donor Was Arrested After A Third Man Overdosed In His West Hollywood Apartment

A well-known California political donor was arrested Tuesday on drug charges and battery, following years of controversy and the deaths of two black men inside his West Hollywood home.

Ed Buck was charged with battery in connection with the overdose earlier this month of a third man, who survived. Buck is also facing charges of administering methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house in connection with that incident, which took place Sept. 11.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, and prosecutors are asking that his bail be set at $4 million.

Buck, a one-time candidate for West Hollywood City Council, is well-known in LGBTQ political circles in Los Angeles and has donated thousands of dollars to local Democrats, animal rights causes, as well as Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.



In a court filing, prosecutors said the high bail was necessary after the pattern of overdoses and deaths inside Buck's West Hollywood home. Prosecutors said without a multimillion-dollar deterrent, another senseless death was likely.

"Defendant Buck is clearly a predator with no regard for human life. His behavior is malicious and beyond reckless. His fetish led to the grooming and eventual death of Gemmel Moore," prosecutors said. "Undeterred, defendant Buck then engaged in the exact same behavior with Timothy Dean, leading to his untimely death. Shockingly, defendant Buck continued his path of destruction, nearly causing another fatal incident. His deadly behavior has not stopped."



If convicted of the three charges, Buck could be sentenced to a maximum of five years and eight months in prison.

