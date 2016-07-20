BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Donald Trump Jr. Didn't Plagiarize His Speech, Writer Says

politics

Donald Trump Jr. Didn't Plagiarize His Speech, Writer Says

Writer F.H. Buckley told BuzzFeed News a passage in the speech bore a resemblance to his previous writing because he wrote it.

By Claudia Koerner

Headshot of Claudia Koerner

Claudia Koerner

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 20, 2016, at 12:11 a.m. ET

Donald Trump Jr.'s speech at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday included a line similar to an article in The American Conservative.

👀
The Daily Show @TheDailyShow

👀

Reply Retweet Favorite

A tweet by The Daily Show pointing out the similarities received more than 10,000 retweets in less than an hour.

The article, by F.H. Buckley, was published in May, and like Trump's speech made a comparison between American schools and Soviet department stores.

The speech came after Melania Trump on Monday copied portions of a speech by Michelle Obama.

Some were quick to call it a second instance of plagiarism by the Trumps.

Tonight, Dondi Trump also plagiarized: RT @TheDailyShow 👀
Keith Olbermann @KeithOlbermann

Tonight, Dondi Trump also plagiarized: RT @TheDailyShow 👀

Reply Retweet Favorite

But Buckley said Tuesday's speech wasn't theft.

Except it wasn't stealing...
Frank Buckley @fbuckley

Except it wasn't stealing...

Reply Retweet Favorite

Buckley told BuzzFeed News he was a principal speechwriter for Trump Jr. "It's not an issue," he said.

Buckley is a law professor at George Mason University and added he was doing his patriotic duty.
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Buckley is a law professor at George Mason University and added he was doing his patriotic duty.

🐘🇺🇸

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
RNC / Via channel60.pinkvulpes.net
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT