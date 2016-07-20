Donald Trump Jr. Didn't Plagiarize His Speech, Writer Says

Writer F.H. Buckley told BuzzFeed News a passage in the speech bore a resemblance to his previous writing because he wrote it.

A tweet by The Daily Show pointing out the similarities received more than 10,000 retweets in less than an hour.

The article, by F.H. Buckley, was published in May, and like Trump's speech made a comparison between American schools and Soviet department stores.

The speech came after Melania Trump on Monday copied portions of a speech by Michelle Obama.