Donald Trump Jr. Didn't Plagiarize His Speech, Writer Says
Writer F.H. Buckley told BuzzFeed News a passage in the speech bore a resemblance to his previous writing because he wrote it.
Donald Trump Jr.'s speech at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday included a line similar to an article in The American Conservative.
The article, by F.H. Buckley, was published in May, and like Trump's speech made a comparison between American schools and Soviet department stores.
The speech came after Melania Trump on Monday copied portions of a speech by Michelle Obama.
Some were quick to call it a second instance of plagiarism by the Trumps.
But Buckley said Tuesday's speech wasn't theft.
Buckley told BuzzFeed News he was a principal speechwriter for Trump Jr. "It's not an issue," he said.
