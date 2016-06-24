Obama Declares A Major Disaster In West Virginia After 23 Killed In Flash Floods

"The damage is widespread and devastating," Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin has said.

A vehicle rests on its roof Friday after flooding near White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

President Barack Obama on Saturday declared a major disaster in West Virginia, after at least 23 people were killed in flash floods that began sweeping through the state on Thursday.

At least six counties in the state have seen significant structural damage in what officials were describing as historic and destructive rains, causing widespread flooding throughout much of the state, Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin said at a press conference Friday afternoon.

"It's been a long 24 hours, and the next 24 hours may not be any easier," Gov. Tomblin said.

On Monday, state medical examiners revised the number of dead down from 24 to 23 "after two people thought to have been swept away in a camper in Greenbrier County and had been presumed dead were found alive."

The White House announced Saturday that the president had signed a declaration of major disaster in the state, releasing federal funds to the three counties.

"Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster," the White House said.

The hardest hit area from the torrential rain and flooding appeared to have been Greenbrier County, where at least 15 people have been confirmed dead, officials said.

There, the Greenbrier River hit a record-breaking 22 feet in Alderson, the third-highest recorded depth for the river ever.