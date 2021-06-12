"American Idol" Star David Archuleta Said He's Part Of The LGBTQ Community

American Idol star David Archuleta came out as part of the LGBTQ community in an Instagram post in which he also opened up about his religious beliefs and called for compassion from people of faith.

The 30-year-old singer was the runner-up on Season 7 of American Idol and since then has released eight albums (which included the timeless bop "Crush"). A member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, his music also appeared in the 2014 documentary Meet the Mormons, which was co-produced by the church.

"I don’t feel comfortable sharing it, but felt I needed to to bring more awareness to people in my same situation and let you know you’re not alone," he wrote in the post on Saturday. "You can be part of the LGBTQIA+ community and still believe in God and His gospel plan."

Archuleta said he first came out to his family in 2014 as gay, but "then I had similar

feelings for both genders so maybe a spectrum of bisexual." He added he also has learned he may identify as asexual.

He said he has wrestled with his religious beliefs and his sexuality for many years and described the "exhausting journey" it can take to reconcile the two.

"Idk what to make of it and I don’t have all the answers. I just invite you to please consider making room to be more understanding and compassionate to those who are LGBTQIA+, and those who are a part of that community and trying to find that

balance with their faith which also is a huge part of their identity like

myself," he wrote. "I think we can do better as people of faith and Christians, including Latter-day Saints, to listen more to the wrestle between being LGBTQIA+ and a person of faith."