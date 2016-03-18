California University Stabbing Attack Was ISIS-Inspired, FBI Says

Faisal Mohammad, 18, visited ISIS websites before stabbing four people at the University of California Merced, but it appears he acted alone, the FBI said.

A University of California, Merced student who injured four people in a campus stabbing spree was inspired by ISIS, the FBI announced on Thursday.

Faisal Mohammad, an 18-year-old freshman, stabbed two students, a staff member, and a contractor in November 2015. He was fatally shot by a campus police officer, and the victims ultimately recovered.

In the days after the attack, the local sheriff said Mohammad left a two-page manifesto that suggested his motive was that he had been kicked out of a study group. The FBI investigation continued, however, and on Thursday, officials said it appeared he had been inspired by ISIS.

According to the FBI, a photocopy of the ISIS flag was inside the backpack Mohammad had been carrying. The FBI also conducted interviews and reviewed his electronics.

"Investigators developed information that he may have self-radicalized and drawn inspiration from terrorist propaganda," the FBI said.