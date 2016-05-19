California Ends Mandatory Water Restrictions As Drought Eases

Now, water districts will set conservation goals for their own areas based on supply and demand. "The emergency is over but the drought might not be."

Low water level is seen at South Lake in the eastern Sierra Nevada near Bishop, Calif. on April 23, 2016.

After El Niño-fueled storms drenched parts of California this winter, water regulators on Wednesday ended an unprecedented statewide mandate requiring cities to slash their water usage by up to 36%.

The tiered system that went into effect last year at the height of California's multi-year drought will instead be replaced by local water districts setting their own conservation plans. Those districts can base their conservation goals on current water supplies and the assumption dry conditions could persist for another three years.

State rules would still ban specific actions that "waste" water, such as spraying down driveways or overwatering plants that creates runoff. But for the first time in a year, flexibility is back in the hands of local officials, who can respond to their area's particular water supply and demand.