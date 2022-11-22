Yes, Baby Monitors Can Be Anxiety-Inducing. I Found An Audio-Only Monitor Really Helped.

BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from Things We Love links if you decide to shop from them. Some items were already owned by our staffers, and others were sent to us for review, but nothing made the cut unless it was actually loved. We hope you love them too. Also, all prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.



During my pregnancy, I was anxious.

My moderate generalized anxiety disorder collided with physical changes, unexpected health problems, a roller coaster of emotions, and then, the COVID-19 pandemic. I spent those early months at work editing heartbreaking stories about an unfathomable scale of death, trying to figure out if I should be washing my groceries, and only leaving the house for my prenatal doctor’s appointments.

So much was out of my control, and so much was uncertain. And really, that’s true of any pregnancy, particularly of a first child. As I grasped for coping mechanisms, I told myself that I would keep things simple where I could. It gave me a little peace while it felt like the world was spinning out of control.

But simple is not part of the baby gear industrial complex, and even the lists highlighting the so-called basics all involved spending hundreds of dollars on stuff that I wasn’t sure I needed. As I tried to whittle down suggested items for our registry, I called on my most practical parent friends for advice. It was obvious to ditch the bottle warmer and the Diaper Genie, which is a fancy diaper pail.

A trickier matter was the baby monitor. The video systems that most people seemed to be going with were expensive, and just attempting to sort out issues such as digital security (for example, this man hacked a baby monitor to send threats to a family), camera tilt angles, and screen resolution specs filled me with dread.