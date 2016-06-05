BuzzFeed News

Bernie Sanders Went To Drag Brunch In West Hollywood

"Yaaaasssssssss."

By Claudia Koerner

Last updated on June 5, 2016, at 4:51 p.m. ET

Posted on June 5, 2016, at 4:45 p.m. ET

Bernie Sanders stopped by drag brunch on Sunday at Hamburger Mary's, a legendary California gay bar and restaurant in West Hollywood.

IM CRYING IM HAVING A GAY BRUNCH IN WEHO AND BERNIE SANDERS WALKED IN
horace malik @alcohorace

IM CRYING IM HAVING A GAY BRUNCH IN WEHO AND BERNIE SANDERS WALKED IN

Sanders was strolling through West Hollywood, shaking hands and taking photos with supporters.

... And while shaking hands restaurant to restaurant he stopped into this disco joint #CAPrimary
MaryAlice Parks @maryaliceparks

... And while shaking hands restaurant to restaurant he stopped into this disco joint #CAPrimary

The campaign stop was a surprise to the brunch crowd, but Sanders was met with applause and at least one "yaaaasss."

Instagram: @adamsalandra

"We need real change," Sanders said, drawing cheers as he bashed establishment politics.

THE GAYS FEEL THE BERN
horace malik @alcohorace

THE GAYS FEEL THE BERN

The Democratic hopeful was ~werking~ his way through the Los Angeles area ahead of the California primary election, which takes place Tuesday.

RCA Records / Via giphy.com
