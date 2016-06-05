Bernie Sanders Went To Drag Brunch In West Hollywood
"Yaaaasssssssss."
Bernie Sanders stopped by drag brunch on Sunday at Hamburger Mary's, a legendary California gay bar and restaurant in West Hollywood.
Sanders was strolling through West Hollywood, shaking hands and taking photos with supporters.
The campaign stop was a surprise to the brunch crowd, but Sanders was met with applause and at least one "yaaaasss."
"We need real change," Sanders said, drawing cheers as he bashed establishment politics.
The Democratic hopeful was ~werking~ his way through the Los Angeles area ahead of the California primary election, which takes place Tuesday.
Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
