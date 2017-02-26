Another Jewish Cemetery Was Vandalized

Around 100 headstones were knocked over at the Mount Carmel Cemetery in Philadelphia, police said.

NE Det Capt. Shawn Thrush toured Jewish cemetery where 75-100 headstones were toppled. "It's beyond belief," he said

Vandalism was discovered at a Jewish cemetery on Sunday, days after a similar incident in St. Louis, and amid concern that anti-Semitic attacks are on the rise.

Around 100 headstones were knocked over at the Mount Carmel Cemetery in northeast Philadelphia, police said.



The vandalism was discovered Sunday morning by a man visiting his father's grave. The graves of three of his family members were knocked over, and he called police, who responded to investigate.

"It's criminal. This is beyond vandalism," Philadelphia police Capt. Shawn Thrush told the Philadelphia Daily News & Inquirer. "It's beyond belief."



Jewish groups around the country have said they've seen a rise in anti-Semitism in recent weeks; since January, 69 Jewish community centers have received bomb threats.



"We are appalled to see the desecration of another Jewish cemetery," the Anti-Defamation League said on Twitter. "These attacks need to end now."

The group is offering $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible. The local police union also offered $3,000 as a reward.