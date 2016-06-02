BuzzFeed News

Air Force Jet Crashes After Flyover At Academy Commencement

President Obama had moments before spoken to graduates at the ceremony in Colorado Springs.

By Claudia Koerner

Posted on June 2, 2016, at 4:01 p.m. ET

A Thunderbird jet crashed Thursday following a flyover at the U.S. Air Force Academy commencement ceremony, but the pilot safely ejected, according to officials.

The pilot was seen walking around without injuries, the Air Force reported.

The commencement ceremony near Colorado Springs had featured a speech by President Obama.

The president met with the pilot shortly after the jet crashed in field, according White House spokesman Josh Earnest.

News of the crash broke as Obama's motorcade was returning to Peterson Air Force Base for his flight back to Washington, the Associated Press reported.

"The president thanked the pilot for his service to the country and expressed his relief that the pilot was not seriously injured," Earnest told reporters.

Photos on social media showed the class of 2016 tossing their hats in the air as the jets flew overhead.

The crash took place minutes later near the Colorado Springs Airport and Peterson Air Force Base, according to the city's fire department.

Information on what caused the crash was not immediately available.

