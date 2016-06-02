Air Force Jet Crashes After Flyover At Academy Commencement

President Obama had moments before spoken to graduates at the ceremony in Colorado Springs.

A Thunderbird jet crashed Thursday following a flyover at the U.S. Air Force Academy commencement ceremony, but the pilot safely ejected, according to officials.

The pilot of the #6 jet ejected safely and is walking around unhurt. More details will be released as they become available. 2/2

The pilot was seen walking around without injuries, the Air Force reported.

.@POTUS on why leading America’s military has been the highest honor of his life: https://t.co/GaaofsONv5

The commencement ceremony near Colorado Springs had featured a speech by President Obama.

The president met with the pilot shortly after the jet crashed in field, according White House spokesman Josh Earnest.

News of the crash broke as Obama's motorcade was returning to Peterson Air Force Base for his flight back to Washington, the Associated Press reported.

"The president thanked the pilot for his service to the country and expressed his relief that the pilot was not seriously injured," Earnest told reporters.