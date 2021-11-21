Adele Got Spotify To Stop Shuffling Albums By Default

Adele performs in "Adele One Night Only," a special that broadcast Sunday, Nov. 14 on CBS.

Adele revealed on Saturday that having the 12 tracks of the album play in order by default was her "only request" of Spotify, which has long made its default play button — that big green one at the top — shuffle through songs.

And you really should listen to it in order, per the pop star.

Adele's new album 30 is raw and personal, taking listeners through the pain of her divorce and her journey to find happiness.

"This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry! We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended," Adele wrote in a tweet.

As of Sunday, albums in the Spotify Premium app play straight through by default. Playlists and Spotify-generated mixes still show the shuffle play button. And anyone who doesn't care to follow Adele's advice can still shuffle the album — the option remains among the controls after you hit play.

A company spokesperson confirmed it has begun rolling out the Premium feature in response to artist and user requests, as Adele mentioned.

"As always, we will continue to iterate our products and features to create the best experiences for both artists and their fans," the spokesperson said in a statement.

More simply, as the official Spotify account replied to Adele's tweet: "Anything for you 🙏✨."