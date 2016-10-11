Aaron Carter Really Wants You To Know He No Longer Supports Donald Trump
The singer and younger brother of a Backstreet Boy had endorsed Trump in February, then in April said Trump had lost his vote.
Aaron Carter — the singer and younger brother of the Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, c'mon you remember — said Monday he is not voting for Donald Trump.
"No. I'm not supporting Donald trump anymore," Carter tweeted.
Wait, what?
ICYMI, Carter in February endorsed Donald Trump.
Then in April...
At first, Carter wanted to be clear to his fans that even though he thought Trump was the best person to lead America, he didn't agree with everything the candidate said.
And he didn't appreciate being "BULLIED" by people who disagreed with him.
But after a wild week of developments in the campaign, Carter wanted to be clear Trump had gone too far. He retweeted a note by Arnold Schwarzenegger, which described choosing the good of America over loyalties to the Republican Party.
For the most part, Carter's fans were pretty supportive of his change of heart.
No word yet on who Carter will be voting for in November.
