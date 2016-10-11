BuzzFeed News

Aaron Carter Really Wants You To Know He No Longer Supports Donald Trump

The singer and younger brother of a Backstreet Boy had endorsed Trump in February, then in April said Trump had lost his vote.

By Claudia Koerner

Claudia Koerner

Posted on October 10, 2016, at 10:40 p.m. ET

Aaron Carter — the singer and younger brother of the Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, c'mon you remember — said Monday he is not voting for Donald Trump.

Jeff Daly / AP

"No. I'm not supporting Donald trump anymore," Carter tweeted.

Aaron Carter / Via Twitter: @aaroncarter

Wait, what?

Reynolds Marry Me / Via Twitter: @ReynoldsMarryMe

ICYMI, Carter in February endorsed Donald Trump.

Aaron Carter / Via Twitter: @aaroncarter
Then in April...

I have decided I will not be voting for Donald trump. I've seen a lot and to ME. it's just something I can't take part in. Too many reasons
aaroncarter @aaroncarter

I have decided I will not be voting for Donald trump. I've seen a lot and to ME. it's just something I can't take part in. Too many reasons

At first, Carter wanted to be clear to his fans that even though he thought Trump was the best person to lead America, he didn't agree with everything the candidate said.

And he didn't appreciate being "BULLIED" by people who disagreed with him.

Aaron Carter / Via Twitter: @aaroncarter

But after a wild week of developments in the campaign, Carter wanted to be clear Trump had gone too far. He retweeted a note by Arnold Schwarzenegger, which described choosing the good of America over loyalties to the Republican Party.

As proud as I am to label myself a Republican, there is one label that I hold above all else - American. My full st… https://t.co/awlat7Nb02
Arnold @Schwarzenegger

As proud as I am to label myself a Republican, there is one label that I hold above all else - American. My full st… https://t.co/awlat7Nb02

For the most part, Carter's fans were pretty supportive of his change of heart.

@aaroncarter atta boy!!! My love for you is constant and only grows. #AaronCarter4Prez
Kelly F @kelfitzy

@aaroncarter atta boy!!! My love for you is constant and only grows. #AaronCarter4Prez

@aaroncarter good. welcome to the light.
Voyeur @Tomahawk2020

@aaroncarter good. welcome to the light.

@aaroncarter great job 💕
baylee @crybaby_styles

@aaroncarter great job 💕

No word yet on who Carter will be voting for in November.

Jeff Daly / AP
