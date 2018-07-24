A Waiter Who Said A Customer Left A Receipt Calling Him A "Terrorist" Made The Story Up

“I did write it,” the 20-year-old said. “I don’t have an explanation. I made a mistake. There is no excuse for what I did.”

A Texas waiter who claimed a customer left a racist note instead of a tip is out of a job after admitting he lied about what happened.

Khalil Cavil, 20, shared a photo on Facebook last week, showing a $108.73 check from his job at Saltgrass Steak House in Odessa. On the receipt, his name — Arabic for "friend" — was circled with the comment "We don't tip terrorist."

In his Facebook post, which has now been deleted, Cavil said he wanted to make people aware of racism. The image went viral, and he spoke with local media outlets about his intent to remain positive in the face of hatred.

But on Monday, his employer and Cavil himself said the story was fake.

"After further investigation, we have learned that our employee fabricated the entire story," Saltgrass chief operating officer Terry Turney said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

Cavil admitted he had lied to the Odessa American, and he apologized.

“I did write it,” Cavil told the newspaper. “I don’t have an explanation. I made a mistake. There is no excuse for what I did.”