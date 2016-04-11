BuzzFeed News

A New Clip Of "Captain America: Civil War" Is Here And It's Badass

The clip, showing the Avengers in action, debuted Sunday at the MTV Movie Awards.

Posted on April 10, 2016, at 11:20 p.m. ET

A new clip from Captain America: Civil War debuted Sunday at the MTV Movie Awards, and Steve Rogers is not messing around.

The clip shows Captain America taking down a whole bunch of bad guys.
Marvel / Via mtv.com

Of course, Falcon swoops in to kickass alongside the Captain.

Marvel
Marvel

And that?

Marvel / Via mtv.com

That's Scarlet Witch, who is about to get witchy.

Marvel / Via mtv.com
The movie premieres May 6. Until then, go get 'em, Cap!

Marvel / Via mtv.com

