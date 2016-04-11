A New Clip Of "Captain America: Civil War" Is Here And It's Badass
The clip, showing the Avengers in action, debuted Sunday at the MTV Movie Awards.
A new clip from Captain America: Civil War debuted Sunday at the MTV Movie Awards, and Steve Rogers is not messing around.
Of course, Falcon swoops in to kickass alongside the Captain.
And that?
That's Scarlet Witch, who is about to get witchy.
ADVERTISEMENT
The movie premieres May 6. Until then, go get 'em, Cap!
Watch the clip here.
mtv.com
-
Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.