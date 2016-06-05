Teenager Charged With A Hate Crime For Allegedly Attacking A Man Outside A Mosque

The 59-year-old victim was assaulted by three teens as he rode his bicycle.

The 59-year-old man was on his bike on June 1, around 10:30 p.m. ET outside the Center for Islamic Studies on Jamaica Avenue when he was assaulted by three teens, police said.

The 14-year-old was charged with assault/hate crime on June 20, the NYPD said.

The victim fell and hit his head, and the attack left him with cuts and swelling to his face.

He was taken to a hospital, where his condition was stable. The attack is under investigation, and the department's hate crimes task force was also notified, police said.

On Sunday, the Council on American-Islamic Relations' New York chapter urged police to continue investigating the bias that may have motivated the attack.

The man, Mohamed Rasheen Khan, was wearing traditional Islamic clothing, a CAIR statement said. He is an American citizen of Guyanese heritage.