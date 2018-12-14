A Librarian Was Targeted And Killed After She Banned A Man From The Library

A librarian was fatally shot outside a California library this week, allegedly targeted by a man who police said was banned from the premises two months earlier.

Ronald Seay, 56, was taken into custody early Wednesday morning and booked on suspicion of murder, the Sacramento Police Department said Thursday. Their investigation is ongoing, but police believe Seay targeted Amber Clark, a librarian at the North Natomas Library.



Clark, 41, was shot Tuesday evening multiple times inside her car in the parking lot of the library, a branch of the Sacramento public library system. Officers responded after reports of gunfire at 6:10 p.m., and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her death initially baffled colleagues and police, who did not immediately ascribe a motive to the killing. But by Thursday, Sacramento police Sgt. Vance Chandler said that they believe Seay killed Clark based on an encounter two months earlier.

"We believe this was not a random act, and we do believe that the victim was targeted," Chandler said.

On Oct. 13, police were called to the library after Seay caused a disturbance, Chandler said. Seay, who had been living a few miles from the library for several months, was presented with a no trespassing order.

Clark was the supervisor of the library branch and was working at that time.

"That is the only contact that we are aware of between the suspect and the victim," Chandler said.