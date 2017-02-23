A Kansas Man Allegedly Shot Three People After Yelling "Get Out Of My Country"

The FBI on Tuesday said they were investigating the shooting as a hate crime, and President Trump said he condemned racially motivated attacks.

A 51-year-old man who allegedly killed man and injured two others after opening fire inside a crowded Kansas City-area bar and yelling, "get out of my country," is being investigated for a hate crime, officials say.

Adam Purinton was charged with first-degree murder, as well as two counts of attempted first-degree murder for the shooting Thursday in Olathe, Kansas. On Tuesday, the FBI said it was investigating the shooting as a hate crime.

A White House spokeswoman also said Tuesday that President Trump condemned racially motivated attacks.

"As more facts come to light and it begins to look like this was an act of racially motivated hatred, we want to reiterate that the president condemns these and any other racially motivated attacks in the strongest terms," spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said. "They have no place in our country and we will continue to make that clear."

The shooting took place around 7:15 p.m. Feb. 22 at Austins Bar and Grille, which was packed with people watching a University of Kansas basketball game. According to police, Purinton pulled out a gun and opened fire at two men. One witness said he told them, "Get out of my country," the Kansas City Star reported.



Another man was also injured in the shooting; his family said he was trying to stand up for the victims.

Purinton fled the bar by the time police arrived, but he was spotted at an Applebee's about 90 miles away later that night. A bartender at the restaurant in Clinton, Missouri, called police after Purinton told him he had been involved in a shooting. Purinton told the bartender he believed the men he shot were Middle Eastern, police said.

He was taken into custody just before 1 a.m. Thursday, and is expected to be extradited back to Kansas.

The two men initially shot were not Middle Eastern. Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who was killed, was originally from India and had received a master's degree at the University of Texas. He and Alok Madasani, who was injured, worked in the aviation systems division at GPS-navigation maker Garmin, which has a facility in Olathe.