A Guy On A Hoverboard Allegedly Shot Someone, Then Rolled Away
Dallas police said the victim was shot in the arm, and the alleged shooter remains on the loose.
A man on a hoverboard shot someone, then apparently glided away early Thursday, police in Dallas, Texas, said.
The victim was shot in the arm and taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.
The victim was driving in northwest Dallas around 4 a.m. when he told police that he spotted a man on a hoverboard. The driver then asked if he needed a ride.
Police said the victim returned about 30 minutes later and again asked the man if he needed a ride. The man became agitated, police said, then shot at the victim's car, striking him in the arm.
No arrest has been made. The suspect was described as a black man between 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 6 feet tall, with shoulder-length dreadlocks, and possibly wearing a red shirt.
Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.
