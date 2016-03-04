BuzzFeed News

A Guy On A Hoverboard Allegedly Shot Someone, Then Rolled Away

Dallas police said the victim was shot in the arm, and the alleged shooter remains on the loose.

By Claudia Koerner

Posted on March 3, 2016, at 8:16 p.m. ET

A man on a hoverboard shot someone, then apparently glided away early Thursday, police in Dallas, Texas, said.

The victim was shot in the arm and taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

The victim was driving in northwest Dallas around 4 a.m. when he told police that he spotted a man on a hoverboard. The driver then asked if he needed a ride.

Police said the victim returned about 30 minutes later and again asked the man if he needed a ride. The man became agitated, police said, then shot at the victim's car, striking him in the arm.

No arrest has been made. The suspect was described as a black man between 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 6 feet tall, with shoulder-length dreadlocks, and possibly wearing a red shirt.

