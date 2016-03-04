A Guy On A Hoverboard Allegedly Shot Someone, Then Rolled Away

Dallas police said the victim was shot in the arm, and the alleged shooter remains on the loose.

A man on a hoverboard shot someone, then apparently glided away early Thursday, police in Dallas, Texas, said.

The victim was shot in the arm and taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

The victim was driving in northwest Dallas around 4 a.m. when he told police that he spotted a man on a hoverboard. The driver then asked if he needed a ride.

Police said the victim returned about 30 minutes later and again asked the man if he needed a ride. The man became agitated, police said, then shot at the victim's car, striking him in the arm.

No arrest has been made. The suspect was described as a black man between 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 6 feet tall, with shoulder-length dreadlocks, and possibly wearing a red shirt.