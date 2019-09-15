A Gold Toilet Worth Millions Of Dollars Was Stolen From An Art Exhibit

A solid gold toilet, created by an Italian artist and titled "America," was stolen from a UK art exhibit early Saturday.

A 66-year-old man was arrested in connection with the theft, according to the Thames Valley Police, but the investigation was ongoing on Sunday.

"We are making every effort to locate the offenders and the toilet that was stolen," Detective Inspector Jess Milne said in a police statement.



According to police, the toilet was taken from Blenheim Palace around 4:50 a.m. Saturday by suspects who broke into the historic building. Because the toilet was a functional piece of plumbing as well as art, its removal caused flooding and "significant damage," police said.

Authorities believe suspects fled in two vehicles.