Grand Jury Indicts British Man Accused Of Trying To Kill Trump At Rally

Michael Sandford, a British man who had overstayed his visa in the U.S., attempted to take a handgun from a police officer at a Trump rally in Las Vegas.

The 20-year-old British man who said he attempted to take a gun from a police officer in order to kill Donald Trump was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday.

Michael Sandford, a British man illegally living in the U.S., was arrested on June 18 inside the theater at the Treasure Island Hotel and Casino, where Trump was holding a rally.

On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted him on charges of being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm and impeding and disrupting the orderly conduct of government business and official functions, the U.S. Attorney's office said. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison as well as fines.

According to the Las Vegas Municipal Police Department, Sandford approached a uniformed Las Vegas officer indicating he wanted Trump's autograph. As Sandford and the officer talked, Sandford attempted to take the officer's gun, police said.

Other officers arrested Sandford, and the event was not disrupted, police said. Sandford, who was 19 at the time of his arrest, was turned over to the Secret Service, and he is next scheduled to appear in court on July 6.

Sandford is a U.K. citizen and told authorities he had been living in the U.S. for about a year and a half, according to court documents. He was in California earlier this week, and on Wednesday he drove to Las Vegas after learning Trump was holding a rally there.

"Sandford then revealed that he made a conscious effort to come to Las Vegas to kill Trump," a Secret Service agent said in court records.