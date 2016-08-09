50 Former Republican Officials Warn Trump Would Be A "Dangerous" President

In a signed letter made public on Monday, former national security officials say the Republican nominee would be "the most reckless president in American history."

Fifty Republicans who have held national security and foreign policy positions dating back to Richard Nixon have signed a letter warning that Donald Trump would be a "reckless" and "dangerous" president.

"Indeed, we are convinced that he would be a dangerous president and would put at risk our country’s national security and well-being," the officials state in the letter, which was first published Monday by the New York Times.



All 50 who signed the letter said they will not vote for Trump. Among them are former CIA and NSA Director Michael Hayden, as well as former Homeland Security Secretaries Tom Ridge and Michael Chertoff.

The letter is just the latest attempt both within and outside the Republican Party to paint Trump as someone whose bombastic style has concealed a candidate who ultimately is unfit for the presidency.



The former high-level officials acknowledge that many Americans are frustrated with the federal government, and some also have doubts about Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

"But Donald Trump is not the answer to America’s daunting challenges and to this crucial election," the officials contend. "We are convinced that in the Oval Office, he would be the most reckless president in American history."