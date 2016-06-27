50 Cent Got Arrested For Saying "Motherfucking" In St. Kitts

The rapper was performing on the Caribbean island as part of the St. Kitts Music Festival, police said.

Rapper 50 Cent was arrested for using "indecent language" Saturday night on the Caribbean island of St. Kitts.

According to local police, the performer, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, must appear in court on Monday on charges related to the offense. He was arrested along with a member of his entourage, Bajar Walter, police said.

The men were released on bail of 5,000 East Caribbean dollars, or about $1,850 each.