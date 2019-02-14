A Man Who 3D-Printed An AR-15 And Made A Political Hit List Will Spend Eight Years In Prison

A man who illegally 3D-printed an AR-15-style rifle and was arrested with a “hit list” of lawmakers was sentenced to eight years in prison Wednesday, authorities said.



Eric Gerard McGinnis was arrested in July 2017 outside of Dallas after firing the gun in a wooded area. Grand Prairie, Texas, police officers heard the shots, then found McGinnis.

When officers searched his backpack, they discovered a loaded short-barrel AR-style rifle and a list titled "9/11/2001 list of American Terrorists." It featured the names of several Republican and Democrat members of Congress as well as their home and office addresses, and authorities believe it was a hit list. McGinnis also falsely claimed to be a CIA officer, authorities said.

In general, it's not illegal to use a 3D printer to make a gun — though state attorneys general around the country are fighting to block the distribution of instructions online. But McGinnis had been under a protective order since 2015 after a "violent altercation" with his girlfriend, who he lived with, which barred him from owning a gun or ammunition, authorities said.

The officers who stopped McGinnis discovered the protective order when they ran his driver's license, and he was taken into custody.