House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, has been hospitalized after being "violently assaulted" by a person who reportedly broke into their home in San Francisco to look for her.



The suspect broke into the couple's home early on Friday and called out for the speaker, shouting "Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?" while confronting Paul Pelosi, the AP and CNN separately reported, citing a source briefed on the attack.

The speaker, one of the most powerful Democrats in the country, was not at home at the time. She was in Washington, DC, with her security detail, Capitol Police said.



Authorities responded to a report of a home break-in at 2:27 a.m. Officers saw Paul Pelosi and the suspect holding onto a hammer before the suspect pulled it away and attacked him, Police Chief William Scott said at a news conference Friday.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was "severely beaten" with the hammer, suffering trauma to his head and body, according to two people with knowledge of the investigation, the AP reported.

The speaker's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. But spokesperson Drew Hammill said in a statement that her husband "is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery."

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital told BuzzFeed News that he was admitted on Friday morning.



The suspect, identified as 42-year-old David Depape, has been taken into custody. Police said he will be booked into the San Francisco County Jail on charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary, and other felonies.