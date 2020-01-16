Watch Live: Trump's Impeachment Trial Proceedings Have Begun

Impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump formally began on Thursday.

Seven House impeachment managers — who will serve as prosecutors — presented the articles of impeachment in the Senate slightly after noon.

Rep. Adam Schiff, a leading House manager, read aloud the charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress against the president.

"Using the powers of his high office, President Trump solicited the interference of a foreign government, Ukraine, in the 2020 United States presidential election," he said, laying out the abuse of power charge.

In the second article, Schiff described Trump's efforts to hinder the congressional investigation into his actions with Ukraine, saying the president "directed the unprecedented, categorical, and indiscriminate defiance of subpoenas issued by the House of Representatives pursuant to its sole power of impeachment."

"President Trump thus warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust, or profit," Schiff said.

At around 2 p.m., Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will be sworn in as presiding officer.



All 100 senators will then pledge to carry out “impartial justice” as jurors in the president’s trial and sign an oath book. The Senate then delivers notice to Trump, summoning him to the trial.

The real action, however, will likely start next week. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — who has said he will work with the White House on how to deal with the trial — told reporters it could begin in earnest as soon as Tuesday.

