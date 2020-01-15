The House Voted To Start Trump's Impeachment Trial

After delays, the House voted to send two articles of impeachment over to the Senate, which will begin considering whether to remove Trump from office in the coming days.

Saul Loeb / Getty Images

WASHINGTON — The House voted Wednesday to send two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate, setting up a trial.

The House also voted to approve of seven Democratic impeachment managers, who will argue the case against Trump to the Senate during his trial. The Democrats, who were appointed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier Wednesday, all have legal or law enforcement backgrounds. They will serve as prosecutors in the trial, arguing that senators must remove Trump from office over abuse of power and obstruction of justice impeachment charges.

The managers will physically walk the articles from the House to the Senate Wednesday evening. A trial is expected to begin in earnest next week, following some procedural setup. The House voted 228–193 in favor of sending the articles to the Senate. Just one Democrat — Minnesota Rep. Collin Peterson — voted no. Peterson also voted against impeaching Trump in December. Independent Rep. Justin Amash, who left the Republican Party last year in part because of Trump, voted with Democrats in favor of starting the Senate's trial. No Republican voted yes. Rep. Jerry Nadler, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee and one of the impeachment managers, made the case for removing Trump from office just ahead of Wednesday's vote. “There’s overwhelming evidence that the president pressured the Ukrainian government to interfere in our election on his behalf. Then he covered it up. These are high crimes and misdemeanors, and we will prove that in the Senate,” Nadler said. Pelosi had delayed sending over the articles for weeks after the House voted to impeach Trump in December; she said Democrats needed to ensure that the Senate trial would be fair after Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would be coordinating his strategy with the White House. But even some Senate Democrats grew weary with Pelosi’s decision to slow-walk the articles. “If we’re going to do it, she should send them over. I don’t see what good delay does,” California Sen. Dianne Feinstein told Bloomberg last week. Rep. Adam Smith, chair of the House Armed Services Committee, echoed the same sentiment during a television interview last week as well. But the two politicians walked their statements back with Smith recanting within hours of criticizing Pelosi’s strategy.

Alex Wong / Getty Images