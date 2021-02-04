 Skip To Content
Here Are The 2021 SAG Awards Nominations

Michaela Coel was nominated for her performance in I May Destroy You, while Chadwick Boseman was nominated for Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

By Clarissa-Jan Lim

Picture of Clarissa-Jan Lim Clarissa-Jan Lim BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 4, 2021, at 11:59 a.m. ET

The 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations this year were announced by Daveed Diggs and Lily Collins on Thursday.

Michaela Coel was nominated for her performance in I May Destroy You, delighting fans after the star and creator of the series was snubbed by the Golden Globes a day earlier.

Chadwick Boseman, who died of cancer at 43 last year, was nominated for both Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

The awards will be presented on April 4.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor, TV Movie or Limited Series

Natalie Seery / HBO

Michaela Coel as Arabella Essiedu in I May Destroy You

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor, TV Movie or Limited Series

Bill Camp, The Queen's Gambit

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor, Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor, Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble, Comedy Series

Dead to Me

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt's Creek

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor, Drama Series

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Regé-Jean Page (right) as Simon Basset in Bridgerton

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Rége-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor, Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble, Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Ozark

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor, Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor, Supporting Role

Sasha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor, Leading Role

Courtesy Of Focus Features

Carey Mulligan as Cassandra Thomas in Promising Young Woman

Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor, Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Outstanding Performance by a Cast, Motion Picture

Da 5 Bloods

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Minari

One Night in Miami

Trial of the Chicago 7

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble, Comedy or Drama Series

The Boys

Cobra Kai

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Westworld

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble, Motion Picture

Da 5 Bloods

Mulan

News of the World

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Wonder Woman 1984

