Here Are The 2021 SAG Awards Nominations
Michaela Coel was nominated for her performance in I May Destroy You, while Chadwick Boseman was nominated for Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
The 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations this year were announced by Daveed Diggs and Lily Collins on Thursday.
Michaela Coel was nominated for her performance in I May Destroy You, delighting fans after the star and creator of the series was snubbed by the Golden Globes a day earlier.
Chadwick Boseman, who died of cancer at 43 last year, was nominated for both Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
The awards will be presented on April 4.
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor, TV Movie or Limited Series
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor, TV Movie or Limited Series
Bill Camp, The Queen's Gambit
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor, Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor, Comedy Series
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble, Comedy Series
Dead to Me
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt's Creek
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor, Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Rége-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor, Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble, Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bridgerton
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Ozark
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor, Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor, Supporting Role
Sasha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor, Leading Role
Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor, Leading Role
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Outstanding Performance by a Cast, Motion Picture
Da 5 Bloods
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Minari
One Night in Miami
Trial of the Chicago 7
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble, Comedy or Drama Series
The Boys
Cobra Kai
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Westworld
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble, Motion Picture
Da 5 Bloods
Mulan
News of the World
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Wonder Woman 1984
