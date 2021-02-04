Here Are The 2021 SAG Awards Nominations

The 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations this year were announced by Daveed Diggs and Lily Collins on Thursday.

Michaela Coel was nominated for her performance in I May Destroy You, delighting fans after the star and creator of the series was snubbed by the Golden Globes a day earlier.

Chadwick Boseman, who died of cancer at 43 last year, was nominated for both Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

The awards will be presented on April 4.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor, TV Movie or Limited Series