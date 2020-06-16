Kim Kardashian Tweeted The Wrong Photo Of A Black Trans Woman Who Was Killed. Her Family Asked For Days That She Delete It.

"Everyone else used the same picture of Riah except Kim, and it makes me question if she really cares about Black Trans Lives," Riah Milton's cousin told BuzzFeed News.

David Livingston / Getty Images

The deaths of two Black transgender women last week prompted a fresh wave of grief within LGBTQ communities already in mourning over the deadly violence against Black trans people across the country. On two separate days, Dominique "Rem'mie" Fells' dismembered body was found in Schuylkill River in Philadelphia, and Riah Milton was shot and killed in Liberty Township, Ohio. Ariel Mary Ann was already dealing with the onslaught of news reports that misgendered and deadnamed Milton, her sister, when someone texted her a screenshot of a Human Rights Campaign (HRC) statement on Milton's death on Friday. She was appalled. Instead of a photo of Milton, the statement used one of her deceased aunt Shanna, a cis woman. Mary Ann messaged Elliott Kozuch, whose byline was on the HRC piece, asking if they could remove the photo. "Can you please delete that article because the photo featured is NOT her," she wrote. Kozuch apologized profusely, according to messages reviewed by BuzzFeed News. HRC removed Shanna's photo, replacing it with a picture of a candle, and later issued an apology.

But Mary Ann told BuzzFeed News she was "completely shocked" to see that mistake amplified the next day by none other than Kim Kardashian. In a post meant to memorialize Fells and Milton, Kardashian tweeted "BLACK TRANS LIVES MATTER!" to her 65.5 million followers, along with a graphic that had their names repeated in the background. The graphic included a photo of Fells, and the same incorrect photo of Milton's aunt that HRC had used.

Kim Kardashian/Twitter A screenshot of the now-deleted tweet.

"This added a whole other level of stress on top of everything else that I was dealing with," she said. "Especially because I saw that the photo was being retweeted." Mary Ann, who is also transgender, started calling friends and family asking them to tweet at Kardashian to remove the photo. She herself tweeted at Kardashian multiple times over the weekend, pleading with her to remove the photo.

@KimKardashian I am the sister of Riah Milton, one of the trans girls that was killed this past week. The photo on the right isn't my sister. That photo is of another family's mom who died AND IT NEEDS TO BE TAKEN DOWN IMMEDIATELY.

Whoever is tweeting the photo on the right thinking it’s my sister need to take it down bc THAT’S. NOT. MY. SISTER. IT’S A PHOTO OF SOMEONE ELSE. https://t.co/9NW0iFXmKK

@KimKardashian @KimKardashian THAT PHOTO ON THE RIGHT IS MY AUNT WHO DIED IN APRIL. TAKE. IT. DOWN. *****N O W****

@KimKardashian THE PHOTO ON THE RIGHT IS NOT RIAH, TAKE IT DOWN! THAT WOMAN IS MY AUNT WHO PASSED AWAY.

@KimKardashian @KimKardashian pls take this photo down. That is my aunt and not my sister!!

Shanna's daughter Maurisha, who said that her mom died unexpectedly in April, was "very upset" when she saw Kardashian's tweet. Maurisha declined to share her last name to protect her privacy. "Everyone else used the same picture of Riah except Kim, and it makes me question if she really cares about Black Trans Lives. My mom and my cousin Riah do not look alike at all," Maurisha told BuzzFeed News. She also repeatedly tweeted at Kardashian, asking her to remove the post.

Clearly, @KimKardashian can’t read the room because multiple celebrities and news outlet got the pictures of my cousin #RiahMilton right but her.

Kardashian's tweet had more than 3,500 retweets and 22,000 likes by Tuesday. Her representative declined to comment, but the tweet was deleted after BuzzFeed News reached out. Kardashian, who has used her platform to advocate for various causes in the past, did not immediately issue an apology after she deleted her tweet, and Mary Ann said she's upset "that it took this long" for her to remove it. Alán Pelaez Lopez, the artist who created the graphic, was not credited in Kardashian's tweet. Lopez did not respond to a request for comment, but he has since removed the graphic from his social media accounts, citing HRC as the source of the photo, and asked his followers to tweet at Kardashian.

"I used a photo from a statement HRC ran 2 days ago to make an image. The photo is not Riah Milton. Please help me by reporting the tweet with the image that @KimKardashian made as its not a rt but a screen-cap," he tweeted. "I don't want my mistake to cause more hurt." After seeing Kardashian's tweet on Saturday, Mary Ann reached out to Kozuch at HRC again to ask where they got the photo of her aunt, and was told that a different team that handles images "identified the photo from your sister's facebook cover photos."

Kozuch declined to comment, and pointed BuzzFeed News to HRC's apology.

#RiahMilton