Trump's Clemency Decision Sparked A Complicated Discussion About Kim Kardashian And Privilege

Some are praising Kardashian for helping to convince the president to grant a prisoner clemency, but others say black activists deserve the credit.

"While this Administration will always be very tough on crime, it believes that those who have paid their debt to society and worked hard to better themselves while in prison deserve a second chance," said the White House of Trump's decision to commute Johnson's sentence.

Kardashian said that she then enlisted her personal attorney to help her lobby the case.

“We’re on a mission now,” Kardashian said in an interview with Mic. “We want to do anything that we can to get her story out there.”

As a result of her advocacy, activism, and star power, Kardashian was able to score a meeting last month with the president's senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as well as Trump himself.