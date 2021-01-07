Three People, Including A Man Who Had A Heart Attack, Died Following Medical Emergencies At The Capitol

Rioters clash with police trying to enter Capitol building through the front doors.

Police have identified three people who died Wednesday on Capitol grounds, where a mob incited by President Trump stormed the building and attempted a coup, as Benjamin Phillips, 50, Roseanne Boyland, 34, and Kevin Greeson, 55.



All three died of medical emergencies, Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said. The police did not specify what those medical emergencies were, but Greeson, who was from Athens, Alabama and had traveled to DC, to take part in what became an insurrection, died of a heart attack, his wife Kristi Greeson told BuzzFeed News.



"He was not there to participate in violence or rioting, nor did he condone such actions," she said. "Kevin had a history of high blood pressure, and in the midst of the excitement, suffered a heart attack."



On a pro-Trump social media website Parler, Greeson praised the Proud Boys and insulted high-ranking Democratic leaders, including President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President–elect Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Stacey Abrams.



He also posted profanity-laden comments about Republican lawmakers who he claimed did not support Trump and advocated for violence against “communist motherfuckers.”



Greeson also supported Trump's baseless and disproven claims that a nationwide voter fraud conspiracy cost him the election, and he advocated for using firearms to "defend our country."

In one Parler post in mid-November, Greeson wrote, "All males over the age of 18 join a group.. be ready to defend our country!! Spend your money on guns and ammo... It’s time to stop this shit!!!!!"



"I don’t give two fuks about COVID.. we have a coup going on in our goddamn country.! Theses motherfuckering demo’s are going to make COVID look like a runny nose! There goin to fuck this county up!" he wrote in December.



"Lets take this fucking Country BACK!! Load your guns and take to the streets!" Greeson also posted, days later.