Three People, Including A Man Who Had A Heart Attack, Died Following Medical Emergencies At The Capitol
Kevin Greeson, 50, of Alabama, who has advocated for violence online, had a history of high blood pressure and had a heart attack "in the midst of the excitement," his wife told BuzzFeed News.
Police have identified three people who died Wednesday on Capitol grounds, where a mob incited by President Trump stormed the building and attempted a coup, as Benjamin Phillips, 50, Roseanne Boyland, 34, and Kevin Greeson, 55.
All three died of medical emergencies, Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said. The police did not specify what those medical emergencies were, but Greeson, who was from Athens, Alabama and had traveled to DC, to take part in what became an insurrection, died of a heart attack, his wife Kristi Greeson told BuzzFeed News.
"He was not there to participate in violence or rioting, nor did he condone such actions," she said. "Kevin had a history of high blood pressure, and in the midst of the excitement, suffered a heart attack."
On a pro-Trump social media website Parler, Greeson praised the Proud Boys and insulted high-ranking Democratic leaders, including President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President–elect Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Stacey Abrams.
He also posted profanity-laden comments about Republican lawmakers who he claimed did not support Trump and advocated for violence against “communist motherfuckers.”
Greeson also supported Trump's baseless and disproven claims that a nationwide voter fraud conspiracy cost him the election, and he advocated for using firearms to "defend our country."
In one Parler post in mid-November, Greeson wrote, "All males over the age of 18 join a group.. be ready to defend our country!! Spend your money on guns and ammo... It’s time to stop this shit!!!!!"
"I don’t give two fuks about COVID.. we have a coup going on in our goddamn country.! Theses motherfuckering demo’s are going to make COVID look like a runny nose! There goin to fuck this county up!" he wrote in December.
"Lets take this fucking Country BACK!! Load your guns and take to the streets!" Greeson also posted, days later.
MPD also identified Ashli Babbitt as the woman who was shot in the neck by Capitol police, after she stormed the building alongside a mob. Babbitt was an Air Force veteran, and a fervent Trump supporter and follower of QAnon, the mass delusion that absurdly claims the president is fighting a cabal of pedophiles.
The officer who shot Babbitt has been placed on administrative leave and MPD is investigating the incident, Contee said.
Thousands of Trump supporters heeded the president's call to travel to Washington, DC on Wednesday to overturn the results of the election that he lost. Groups of people stormed the Capitol building, breaking windows, fighting with police, looting, and damaging government property, all the while streaming their illegal acts on the internet.
It is unclear if Greeson entered the Capitol building or if he suffered a heart attack outside. Police did not confirm the location, simply saying that all the medical emergencies occurred "on Capitol grounds."
Greeson appeared to have been a Trump supporter since 2016, when he tweeted about the then-candidate for president. His last tweet, in 2017, said “love some TRUMP.”
He also attached a "Trump–Pence 2020" border to his current Facebook profile picture.
The family found out about his death on Wednesday. Kristi described him as a wonderful father and husband, and said that their family is devastated.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
